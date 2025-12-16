‘Vikas bhi Virasat bhi’: Jordan’s Crown Prince drives PM Modi to museum, sees him off at airport in rare gesture

PM Modi said he had "interacted extensively" with the Crown Prince. He praised the Prince’s passion for Jordan’s progress. The Prime Minister also highlighted the Prince's work in youth development, space, and innovation.

“His contributions to areas such as youth development, sports, space, innovation and furthering the welfare of persons with disabilities are truly remarkable,” Modi said, wishing Al-Hussein in his pursuits to strengthen Jordan's growth trajectory.

Modi departs for Ethiopia Prime Minister Modi departed for Ethiopia from Jordan on Tuesday evening. In a final sign of strong ties, Crown Prince Al Hussein again drove the Prime Minister personally to the airport to bid him farewell.

This rare gesture concluded the first part of the Prime Minister's official trip. Ethiopia is the next stop on his itinerary. The MEA stated that the visit was a success, reflecting the warm bond between the two countries.