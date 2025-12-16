‘Vikas bhi Virasat bhi’: Jordan’s Crown Prince drives PM Modi to museum, sees him off at airport in rare gesture

PM Modi expresses his gratitude to Crown Prince Al Hussein — who is a 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad — for personally guiding him through Jordan’s history and culture showcased at the museum

Updated16 Dec 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, with Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, extreme right, during a visit at the Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, with Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, extreme right, during a visit at the Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan.(PTI)

PM Modi said he had "interacted extensively" with the Crown Prince. He praised the Prince’s passion for Jordan’s progress. The Prime Minister also highlighted the Prince's work in youth development, space, and innovation.

“His contributions to areas such as youth development, sports, space, innovation and furthering the welfare of persons with disabilities are truly remarkable,” Modi said, wishing Al-Hussein in his pursuits to strengthen Jordan's growth trajectory.

Modi departs for Ethiopia

Prime Minister Modi departed for Ethiopia from Jordan on Tuesday evening. In a final sign of strong ties, Crown Prince Al Hussein again drove the Prime Minister personally to the airport to bid him farewell.

This rare gesture concluded the first part of the Prime Minister's official trip. Ethiopia is the next stop on his itinerary. The MEA stated that the visit was a success, reflecting the warm bond between the two countries.

In an X post, the MEA said: “A successful visit to Jordan concludes. In a gesture reflecting the warm bilateral ties, HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II drove PM @narendramodi to the airport and saw him off.”

