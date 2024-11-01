A surprise new twist in Putin’s currency wars

Last week, while Mr Putin was pressing the BRICS to build their own imitation of mBridge, two other big meetings were taking place. In Beijing, BIS officials were continuing to promote mBridge to bankers at an annual conference hosted by SWIFT, a network used by some 11,000 banks for cross-border payments. Meanwhile, in Washington, at meetings of the IMF and World Bank, BIS officials were reportedly canvassing opinion as to whether they should shutter their controversial creation. Doing so may not have, in fact, been possible because the project is jointly-owned by the BIS and the five central banks and it would probably be trivial for the central banks to recreate it. Instead, the BIS is ending its involvement with the platform and leaving the other participants to “carry it on by themselves", as Mr Carsterns puts it.