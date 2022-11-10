‘A symbolic silly thing, but..’: Sean Penn offers Oscar to Ukraine's Zelensky

Academy award winning Hollywood actor Sean Penn extended a humanitarian gesture and offered his Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On his third visit to the war ravaged country, Sean Penn, extended his Oscar to the Ukrainian President and asked him to keep it with him till the war subsides with a 'hopeful Ukrainian victory'.
Zelensky was taken aback with Sean Penn's gesture and took to Instagram to share a video where Penn could be seen offering him his award. Zelensky could be seen declining the acceptance however he did say that the award will stay in the war-torn country as a symbol of faith in the victory of Ukraine.
Two time Academy Award winner Sean Penn offered one of his Oscar Statuette to President Zelensky in a humanitarian gesture and said, “This is a symbolic silly thing, but I know if this is here with you, I'll feel better and stronger for the fights."
Penn in the video can be heard asking President Zelensky to bring back the statuette to Malibu upon winning the war against Russia.
Shaking hands with Penn, Zelensky humbly exclaimed "It's so great! I am honoured. We have to win" before accepting the possession of the golden figurine.
Zelensky returned the favour by honouring the Hollywood superstar with the 'Order of Merit of the III degree' for "strengthening relations, popularization and supporting the sovereignty of Ukraine".
Prior to this, Penn had made headlines by publicly announcing that he would smelt his Oscar statuette if Zelensky is not sent an official invite to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.
He has been an active supporter of Zelensky's unwavering resilience and courage. In fact, he even expressed his admiration for the Ukrainian President time and again on public platforms. During his appearance on Anderson Cooper's show on CNN, Penn expressed high regard for him and how he has kept the country unified through such devastating times.
