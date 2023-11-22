A Thanksgiving tradition returns: hectic travel in the US
Industry group Airlines for America forecast U.S. airlines would carry some 29.9 million passengers between November 17 and November 27
Millions of Americans headed to the homes of friends and family on Wednesday, the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, on the busiest travel day since the pandemic, undeterred by a sprawling East Coast storm system that disrupted some flights and slowed traffic.
