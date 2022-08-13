Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  ‘A thousand bravos’: Iranian newspapers praise attacker of ‘evil' Salman Rushdie

‘A thousand bravos’: Iranian newspapers praise attacker of ‘evil' Salman Rushdie

The front pages of the Aug. 13 edition of the Iranian newspapers, Vatan-e Emrooz, front, with title reading in Farsi: 'Knife in the neck of Salman Rushdie,' and Hamshahri, rear, with title: 'Attack on writer of Satanic Verses,' are pictured in Tehran Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. 
2 min read . 03:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • 'The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed' the hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hours after author of ‘Midnight’s Children'  Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was about to deliver a lecture at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, Iranian newspapers came out celebrating the attack and praising the attacker. 

Hours after author of ‘Midnight’s Children'  Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was about to deliver a lecture at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, Iranian newspapers came out celebrating the attack and praising the attacker. 

New York police identified the suspected attacked of Salman Rushdie as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution. Matar has been arrested by the police, however, no motive has been established for the attack.

New York police identified the suspected attacked of Salman Rushdie as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution. Matar has been arrested by the police, however, no motive has been established for the attack.

Iranian newspapers on Saturday morning praised Matar who attacked and seriously wounded author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989.

Iranian newspapers on Saturday morning praised Matar who attacked and seriously wounded author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989.

The hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote, “A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York," adding, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed".

The hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote, “A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York," adding, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed".

The leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill the Indian-born author after his book was condemned as blasphemous, forcing him into years of hiding.

The leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill the Indian-born author after his book was condemned as blasphemous, forcing him into years of hiding.

In 2019, Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable".

In 2019, Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable".

The Asr Iran news site on Saturday carried an often cited quote by Khamenei that said the "arrow" shot by Khomeini "will one day hit the target".

The Asr Iran news site on Saturday carried an often cited quote by Khamenei that said the "arrow" shot by Khomeini "will one day hit the target".

A wealthy Iranian religious organization offered $2.7 million reward to anyone who carried out Khomeini's fatwa. It increased the amount to $3.3 million in 2012.

A wealthy Iranian religious organization offered $2.7 million reward to anyone who carried out Khomeini's fatwa. It increased the amount to $3.3 million in 2012.

The headline of the hardline Vatan Emrooz newspaper read: “Knife in Salman Rushdie’s neck". The Khorasan daily carried the headline: “Satan on the way to hell".

The headline of the hardline Vatan Emrooz newspaper read: “Knife in Salman Rushdie’s neck". The Khorasan daily carried the headline: “Satan on the way to hell".

Salman Rushdie latest update

The author had reportedly been stabbed in the torso and the neck. Reports have also further suggested that he might lose an eye. 

Salman Rushdie latest update

The author had reportedly been stabbed in the torso and the neck. Reports have also further suggested that he might lose an eye. 

Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on the freedom of expression.

Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on the freedom of expression.

Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s.

Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses" drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.