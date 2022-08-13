‘A thousand bravos’: Iranian newspapers praise attacker of ‘evil' Salman Rushdie

'The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed' the hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote.
Hours after author of ‘Midnight’s Children' Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was about to deliver a lecture at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, Iranian newspapers came out celebrating the attack and praising the attacker.
New York police identified the suspected attacked of Salman Rushdie as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution. Matar has been arrested by the police, however, no motive has been established for the attack.
Iranian newspapers on Saturday morning praised Matar who attacked and seriously wounded author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989.
The hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote, “A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York," adding, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed".
The leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill the Indian-born author after his book was condemned as blasphemous, forcing him into years of hiding.
In 2019, Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable".
The Asr Iran news site on Saturday carried an often cited quote by Khamenei that said the "arrow" shot by Khomeini "will one day hit the target".
A wealthy Iranian religious organization offered $2.7 million reward to anyone who carried out Khomeini's fatwa. It increased the amount to $3.3 million in 2012.