A tourist didn't recognize Queen Elizabeth, asked her: 'Have you ever met the queen'
Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday aged 96 after more than 70 years on the throne
The story of how Queen Elizabeth handled an encounter with an American hiker who did not recognise her, recounted by a former bodyguard who was with her that day, revealed the fun-loving side of her personality that the public rarely saw.