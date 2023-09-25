comScore

A trade reset

Staff Writer 1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for trade.
Valdis Dombrovskis, European commissioner for trade.

Summary

  • While on a tour to China, Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s chief trade negotiator, said the EU was being forced to act assertively

NEW DELHI : Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s chief trade negotiator, did some plain-speaking with China on Monday, saying that the latter’s tough security laws and a politicized environment had left European businesses anxious over their future in the country. While on tour there, he also said that the EU was being forced to act assertively. This was in reference to a European probe of subsidies given by Beijing for making electric vehicles (EV). The EU suspects that Chinese EVs are flooding its market unfairly, while China has flayed what it described as a “naked act of protectionism" on the EU’s part. Beijing has also grumbled about the EU throwing away opportunities for cooperation as it sees it. Clearly, business ties between the two have begun to fray. For several months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which raked up the spectre of Cold War II with the West ranged against Russia and China, US analysts complained that the EU was too cosy with the People’s Republic. Well, no longer, it seems. Whether a more divided world does anyone any good is another matter. While de-globalization may offer India a few opportunities, trade relations snapping will likely leave everyone worse off.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App