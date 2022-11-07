A Twitter employee tries to save his colleagues' jobs, here's what he does

Recalling his six-year journey at Twitter, he left the job on his own terms so that his coworkers might get saved from Musk's mass layoffs, Andrew said on Twitter.
Andrew Haigh, a former Twitter employee who resigned himself before Elon Musk began mass layoff at the company, took a decision with his heavy heart to quit a week ago to help save his colleagues from being fired.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Andrew was working at Twitter since 2016.
“Last week I resigned from my role at Twitter and today is my last official day. This wasn’t an easy decision but it was the right one at the right time. I left on my own terms and I hoped that in doing so, it meant others might get an opportunity to keep their jobs," Andrew tweeted.
He further bid adieu to Twitter and his fellows who worked with him throughout his six-year of time span at the company.
“Thank you to everyone I worked with at Twitter over the past 6.5 years. What we had there was truly special. Witnessing you grow both individually and collectively as well as building some brilliant products used by millions of people has been one of the highlights of my career." he added.
Andrew did not stop to resigning, he also extended help to “Tweeps" and said that he want to help them in any way from outside.
“So, what’s next? Firstly, I’ll be supporting Tweeps as much as possible over the next couple of weeks. My DMs/Whatsapp are open to all of you. #LoveWhereYouWorked," the former Twitter employee said.
After this, he will be taking a break from Twitter, news cycle, and spend some more time with his family. Andrew said that he also wants to volunteer and help those who need it most where he live in the North East.
“I’m hoping to use this time to meet with and learn from people who I respect across journalism and tech before looking for my next challenge somewhere where I can use the skills and knowledge I’ve gained at Twitter to have a meaningful impact on the world," he said.
The reports claimed that after laying off around half the company on Friday following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, Twitter Inc has now taken a U-turn and is asking dozen of employees who lost their jobs, to come back.
