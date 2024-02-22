A Ukrainian Teen’s Dark Transformation Into Russian Propaganda Star
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 22 Feb 2024, 11:12 AM IST
SummaryDenys Kostev was forcibly taken from his hometown and immersed in pro-Moscow messaging. His family wanted him back—but saving him wouldn’t be easy.
When Russian troops invaded his hometown in 2022, Ukrainian teenager Denys Kostev filmed TikTok videos cursing Vladimir Putin and praising Ukrainian courage.
