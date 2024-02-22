A Ukrainian Teen’s Dark Transformation Into Russian Propaganda Star

Their efforts to find out, and to reunite with him, took some unexpected—and perilous—turns. Kremlin officials have been frank about their quest to re-educate Ukrainian children, in a battle to win their minds. Denys’s relatives would find that his loquacious personality and knack for social media made him a target, plunging him into a world controlled by the chief executors of Putin’s plans for Ukraine: his feared security service. And when success seemed at hand, they discovered the hard reality of what Russia’s manipulation can do to the most vulnerable.