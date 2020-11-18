A vaccine is already helping

Now comes the news, for the second time in a week, that an experimental vaccine has proved surprisingly effective against Covid-19. Moderna’s vaccine, like Pfizer’s, has shown early protection higher than 90%. Also heard are caveats: Doses won’t be available for months. But the news may be better than we think. These announcements materially change incentives now, especially for the young who are the key spreaders.

This is a disease, let’s remind ourselves, that people essentially choose to share. Keep a physical distance from other human beings and you will not get it or give it. Every American, more explicitly than you might suppose, has been selecting a level of risk. You can confirm this by asking your friends and relatives. Remember all those accusatory stories about last summer’s Sturgis motorcycle rally? Reporters constantly tripped over the fact that attendees said they carefully weighed their risks.

Guess what also kills visitors to Sturgis? Motorcycle accidents. Would an enthusiast be less likely to attend if he or she knew next year there would be a vaccine against motorcycle accidents? Yes.

The U.S. is reaching another peak in hospitalizations, after April’s and July’s. So is Europe, quite clearly because young people everywhere started defecting from social-distancing strictures that impose a heavy economic and psychological cost on them and a much smaller one on older, settled people whose socializing and mate-hunting days are long behind them. The Germans even produced a poster of an elderly woman wearing a mask holding up a middle finger to those who didn’t. No message was better calculated to encapsulate the let’s-eat-our-young-to-save-ourselves spirit of the early, sweeping, misguided lockdowns.

For exactly this reason, an imminent vaccine alters incentives for the young more than the old. Life- and soul-sacrificing physical distancing has an end date—it’s not an indefinite obligation imposed on the young to benefit others. We also now know that bar hopping and crowded indoor parties cause much of the spread. These activities can be put on hold for another few months without putting everything on hold.

Governments quietly have come to understand that shutdown orders aimed at bars, gyms and restaurants are valuable mainly for signaling. Closing a bar that had 90 patrons in August and nine now doesn’t actually do much. It’s the personal decision-making that creates leverage to turn down the level of transmission. And even with pandemic fatigue, even with distrust of the news, Americans do seem to respond to local hospital overload.

This is also why, against the tide of opinion in favor of vaccinating the elderly first, a group of researchers at Johns Hopkins and the University of Southern California has argued cogently that vaccinating the young, who have the least to fear from Covid and suffer most under social restrictions, is a better idea. It would do more to curb the spread and ultimately prevent deaths.

So vaccine announcements are a reason to be hopeful—even with colder weather. But the universal trumpeting of confirmed case counts remains an insidious problem. Consider a few numbers: 80% of cases are mild or asymptomatic. They run their course in 15 days. Transmission is believed to require 15 minutes of contact within 6 feet.

Put these numbers together, and if infections were really only 11 million in the U.S. since the epidemic began eight months ago, you’d be crazy to worry about Covid. Your implied chances of catching it from a random encounter would be nil.

I’m not saying people do this calculation explicitly, but they do something like it implicitly. Now the media are trying to repair their own cognitive dissonance. A New York Times piece on Monday declared the pandemic “so widespread that every American knows someone who has been infected." A 62-year-old teacher was quoted: “Before, we were watching the numbers on the news. Now it’s started creeping into my neighborhood, my school, my home—right where I’m existing.’’

The “numbers on the news" were meaningless, based on confirmed cases. If the teacher had been correctly informed, she would have known to expect Covid to be rife in her circle long before anyone bothered to get a test or become a confirmed case.

As I’ve argued, we made an incomprehensible mistake we never would have made with the flu, confusing confirmed cases with true prevalence. Groupthink is absurdly powerful in the press but reporters in Kentucky, armed with a study by local university economists, lately taxed Gov. Andy Beshear about relying on data that mislead about the disease’s true extent. Good for them. His answer was a study in confusion about sampling and measurement. The worst effect isn’t that reliance on confirmed cases causes Americans to overestimate the death risk from Covid, though it does. It causes them to underestimate by an order of magnitude the likelihood that the person next to them is a transmitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

