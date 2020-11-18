A vaccine is already helping

As I’ve argued, we made an incomprehensible mistake we never would have made with the flu, confusing confirmed cases with true prevalence. Groupthink is absurdly powerful in the press but reporters in Kentucky, armed with a study by local university economists, lately taxed Gov. Andy Beshear about relying on data that mislead about the disease’s true extent. Good for them. His answer was a study in confusion about sampling and measurement. The worst effect isn’t that reliance on confirmed cases causes Americans to overestimate the death risk from Covid, though it does. It causes them to underestimate by an order of magnitude the likelihood that the person next to them is a transmitter.