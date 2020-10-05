A veto power in WTO is not realistic: Liam Fox

British Parliamentarian and former UK trade secretary Liam Fox has entered the last five in his bid to be the next head of World Trade Organisation at a time the multilateral organization is facing its worst existential crisis. In this interview with Mint, Fox talks about his agenda for WTO reforms and offers solutions to ongoing stalemate at the WTO. Edited excerpts:

What is your proposed plan of action for WTO reforms if you are selected to head the multilateral organisation?

WTO is a very important organization. It has got great technical expertise and great institutional memory but it does not have the political weight needed to be able to deal with some of the blockages in the trading system. At the moment, most of those blockages are political not technical which is why having an elected politician with international experience brings a set of skills that will be of great use to the members at the moment. How do we go about the problem? There are three elements to it. There is the conceptual element. We have to recommit ourselves to the concept of free trade to the case of comparative advantage, allowing countries to take maximal advantage of their own skills and commodities.

We need to make our global institutions such as WTO, World Bank and International Labour Organisation and their intra-institutional working reflect better the reality of the world which is a very inter-connected, inter-dependent world that we live in. So those reforms are necessary. Then we got the policy element. You got the appellate body, rising trade tensions, rising non-tariff barriers, issues around rules of origin, services liberalization agenda, how do we take forward e-commerce, how do we get fisheries agreement over the line, all of these have to happen simultaneously with our response to covid. We will not be short of work, that’s for sure.

Having entered the second round, how do you see your chances vis-à-vis your other competitors? Have you approached the Indian government for support and what response have you got?

We had a very good result in the first round because I am not campaigning towards a base. I am not trying to maximize any one regional support or any type of economy. I am not the developed countries’ candidate, I am not the European candidate, I am not the Commonwealth candidate, I am none of these. I am setting out an agenda that I believe is relevant to everybody. I have had some very good discussions with the Indian government.

As you might expect I am a big admirer of the Modi government which is very market oriented, has undertaken some quite brave reforms. We should be encouraging countries to move in that direction. As to how India votes, that is something you need to ask the Indian government because it is a secret ballot.

Do you think members now need to put Doha Development Agenda in the backburner and negotiate for a new WTO agenda based on new issues?

I don’t think you can put development in the backburner at all because there is a continuum between prosperity and security and trade is that bridge. Trade is not an end in itself, it’s the means by which we will spread prosperity and prosperity underpins social cohesion which in turn underpins political stability which is the building block of our collective security. In this inter-dependent, inter-connected world in which we find ourselves, if you introduce protectionism into that system so that countries cannot trade their way out of poverty or cannot trade their way up the prosperity ladder, then we should not be surprised if we end up with more disruptions such as more mass migration, more political radicalization or more failing states.

I am afraid we can no longer make this artificial divide between trading agenda and development agenda. The question therefore becomes how do we help ensure development of the global trading system is in line with our responsible development agenda so that everybody benefits from growth in global trade. It’s possible to look at reforms that will help provide that and India is at the centrepiece at what I want to put forward as a more holistic approach. It’s an idea that India will find it easy to assimilate that we take a much more holistic approach rather than a silo-based approach to what we are doing.

The G20 trade ministers recently failed to agree that consensus-based decision making is a foundational principle of WTO. Do you think WTO needs to move to decide on reform issues based on a majority vote?

A part of that problem comes from the fact that in English there are two different words: consensus and unanimity. There is a reason they are two different words because they mean different things. But in the WTO, the concept of consensus has in effect come to mean unanimity. That is much more difficult to achieve than consensus. The result of that is there has been a slowdown in multilateral agreements as it requires 100% of the members to go forward.

The inevitable consequence of that is rising plurilateral agreements where countries quite rightly say “the alternative to a new multilateral agreement can’t be nothing; It can’t be no new rules, it can’t be failing to keep up with trends in the global economy; so we have to move forward as coalitions of like-minded countries on a range of subjects", which is why you have seen plurilaterals on things like e-commerce which is necessary in a modern economy.

As long as we see plurilaterals as a stepping stone ultimately to multilaterals, I don’t have a problem. Where they become fragmentations, they become a problem.

So we need to keep them open plurilateral agreements where countries can join when they feel ready, but the argument that “if any one country does not like something, no one can go ahead with it", I don’t think it is realistic. Either we move back to the idea of consensus where most countries agree together for permission to move forward or we will have a rise of plurilaterals. That’s the choice that we face because unanimity meaning veto is not realistic in a real economy.

Another contentious issue between developed and developing countries is the special and differential treatment. The US in particular has been advocating that large emerging economies like India and China must not enjoy it. Where do you stand on that issue?

Special and differential treatment (S&DT) has both rights and responsibilities. Countries that joined (WTO) with the promise that they will be given S&DT have a right to expect as in any contract that it will be honoured. But S&DT was there as a bridge between today’s state of development and the state of development required to be able to implement all the (WTO) rules. It is not there to be a perpetual exception to the rules. So while countries have a right to expect that to be maintained, they also have a responsibility to ensure that they are able to not require S&DT in the shortest time available because it is a distortion in the trading system. There is a balance to be struck between the two and any pendulum that swings all the way in one direction can only be temporary. It needs to find a point of equilibrium.

