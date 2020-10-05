A veto power in WTO is not realistic: Liam Fox

Special and differential treatment (S&DT) has both rights and responsibilities. Countries that joined (WTO) with the promise that they will be given S&DT have a right to expect as in any contract that it will be honoured. But S&DT was there as a bridge between today’s state of development and the state of development required to be able to implement all the (WTO) rules. It is not there to be a perpetual exception to the rules. So while countries have a right to expect that to be maintained, they also have a responsibility to ensure that they are able to not require S&DT in the shortest time available because it is a distortion in the trading system. There is a balance to be struck between the two and any pendulum that swings all the way in one direction can only be temporary. It needs to find a point of equilibrium.