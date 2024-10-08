A weakened Iran still has a major deterrent: the nuclear option
Laurence Norman , Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
SummaryWith Hezbollah reeling and its own missiles so far failing to do much damage, attention has turned to the potential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel has shown Iran’s two most important deterrents against an attack—its ballistic missiles and allied militia Hezbollah—are less powerful than previously thought. Now attention is turning to whether Iran will accelerate its nuclear program to deter its biggest regional foe.
