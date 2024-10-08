A weakened Iran still has a major deterrent: the nuclear option

There are challenges beyond the fortifications, the people said. Iran holds more than five tons of enriched uranium—including 165 kilograms of highly enriched uranium—outside of its enrichment facilities and next to mobile vans that can move it quickly. Airstrikes would also be of limited value against the work Tehran would need to do to build a bomb—its potential weaponization efforts. In the past, Israel is believed to have assassinated several of Iran’s top nuclear scientists as a way to prevent that work.