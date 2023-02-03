Is weather device: China regrets ‘spy’ balloon entering American airspace
- Earlier, Pentagon claimed that it was a Chinese surveillance balloon
Responding to the US's allegation that China has sent a surveillance balloon over American airspace, Beijing on Friday responded by saying it was for weather research and was pushed by the wind and that it regrets that the airship strayed.
