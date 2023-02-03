Is weather device: China regrets ‘spy’ balloon entering American airspace

On Thursday, a senior American defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence" that the object spotted over U.S. airspace in recent days was a Chinese high-altitude balloon and that it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.