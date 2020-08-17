Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey

ISTANBUL : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is in Turkey to shoot his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", met First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan.

According to the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the first lady received the actor at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day.

First Lady Erdogan also tweeted about the meeting on her verified Twitter account.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" she wrote.

Khan, 55, briefed Erdogan about the social responsibility projects he is associated with during the meeting and the first lady congratulated him for addressing social issues in his films, as per the statement on the website.

"Mr Khan stated that he would complete the shooting of his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which couldn't be completed in India due to COVID-19, in Turkey, and invited First Lady Erdogan to the film set," the press release further read.

The release of "Laal Singh Chaddha" was recently postponed to Christmas 2021. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump", was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 this year.

The production on the film is yet to be finished.

According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie.

"Secret Superstar" helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

The project is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics.

Khan was last seen in "Thugs of Hindostan".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

