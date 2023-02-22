Home / News / World /  AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal wins Delhi's Deputy Mayor election
Back

Aam Aadmi Party leader Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on 22 February won the Deputy Mayor election. He received 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who got 116 votes.

Iqbal defeated Bagri by 31 votes as the voting was held at the Civic Centre.

“Have lot of work to do, fulfilling party's 10 guarantees our priority," said AAP's Aaley Mohamad Iqbal after winning the polls. 

Earlier in the day, AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi Mayoral polls by defeating BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes.

As per details, this was the new municipal council's fourth attempt to elect a mayor and deputy mayor. The three previous elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Following this, the matter went to the Supreme Court that held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

With agency inputs. 

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x