AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal wins Delhi's Deputy Mayor election
- He received 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who got 116 votes.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on 22 February won the Deputy Mayor election. He received 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who got 116 votes.
