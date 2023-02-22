Aam Aadmi Party leader Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on 22 February won the Deputy Mayor election. He received 147 votes against BJP's Kamal Bagri who got 116 votes.

Iqbal defeated Bagri by 31 votes as the voting was held at the Civic Centre.

“Have lot of work to do, fulfilling party's 10 guarantees our priority," said AAP's Aaley Mohamad Iqbal after winning the polls.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi Mayoral polls by defeating BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes.

As per details, this was the new municipal council's fourth attempt to elect a mayor and deputy mayor. The three previous elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Following this, the matter went to the Supreme Court that held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

