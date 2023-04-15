Abortion pill mifepristone, used by 5.6 million Americans, won’t be banned… for now2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:56 AM IST
As per FDA estimates, 5.6 million Americans have used mifepristone to terminate pregnancies since its approval.
The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the implementation of lower court restrictions on the abortion pill, mifepristone, in an 11th-hour ruling. The "administrative stay" will allow for arguments to be presented to the court, which is currently at the centre of a battle over reproductive rights.
