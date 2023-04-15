The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the implementation of lower court restrictions on the abortion pill, mifepristone, in an 11th-hour ruling. The "administrative stay" will allow for arguments to be presented to the court, which is currently at the centre of a battle over reproductive rights.

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal requesting the Supreme Court block the lower court's ban on mifepristone, which the latest ruling will preserve temporarily. The Supreme Court's decision came after a Texas judge ordered a nationwide ban on the drug in response to a lawsuit from an anti-abortion coalition challenging the FDA's approval of the drug in 2000.

The appeals court later limited access to mifepristone to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from ten, and blocked it from being distributed by mail.

Mifepristone is one component of a two-drug regimen that can be used through the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. The FDA estimates that 5.6 million Americans have used it to terminate pregnancies since its approval, and it has a long safety record.

Pro-choice activists have warned that the legal challenges to mifepristone undermine the FDA's scientific judgement on past and future drug approvals while turning back the clock on safe medical care.

The Supreme Court has given the Justice Department and anti-abortion groups until midday April 18 to submit their briefs. According to a statement made by Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, the fight over the access to abortion pills is of utmost importance given the continuing attacks on women's health.

She further mentioned that President Joe Biden would continue his efforts to reinstate the safeguards provided by the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of mifepristone, which is marketed under the brand name Mifeprex, has also filed a separate request to stay the lower courts' rulings.

The company warned of "regulatory chaos" as more than a dozen US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion since the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had enshrined the constitutional right to the procedure for half a century.

(With agency inputs)