Abortion pills: US Supreme Court rules to preserve women's access to mifepristone2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 07:19 AM IST
The recent ruling by the Supreme Court suggests that the accessibility of mifepristone will most likely remain unaffected until the legal appeals run their course.
In a decision that could impact the availability of medication abortions in the United States, the US Supreme Court has ruled to preserve women's access to mifepristone, a drug commonly used in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
