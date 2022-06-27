Hollywood celebs Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others, voiced strong opposition to the US Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Roe v Wade.
Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day, announced that he was "renouncing" his citizenship after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade's statutory abortion laws. During a Friday night performance in London, the American singer-songwriter criticised the US and declared that he was relocating to the UK, according to Deadline.
"F*** America, I'm f***king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here," Armstrong, 50, told the audience.
The Grammy winner called the US "a miserable excuse for a country".
"There's too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," he added.
Armstrong, who has made no secret of his opposition to the establishment, also attacked modern American politics on Green Day's 2004 album "American Idiot" which was released in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Hollywood luminaries Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others, voiced strong opposition to the US Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn Roe v Wade, the seminal 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.
The landmark 1973 ruling that established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion was overturned by the US Supreme Court on June 24, making Republicans and religious conservatives—who aim to restrict or abolish, and in some instances criminalise abortion—victorious.
While this is going on, a number of US businesses, including Walt Disney and Facebook's parent firm Meta Platforms, have made it clear that they will cover their staff members' travel costs if they must undergo an abortion.
Several well-known performers, including Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Jazmine Sullivan, utilised the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards stage to sharply denounce the Supreme Court's recent ruling eliminating women's constitutional protection for abortion.
Henson encouraged "Black excellence" in her opening remarks as the show's emcee on Sunday before referencing the court's recent decision to reverse the significant Roe v. Wade decision. The actor took the stage as Lizzo finished a flute solo while performing her song About Damn Time in a glittering gold costume.
Before introducing the contenders for best female R&B/pop artist, Janelle Monae raised her middle finger in the direction of the Supreme Court. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, her speech was met with standing ovations.
