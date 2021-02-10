About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

About one out of 10 New York state residents have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but state officials said they expect only small increases in vaccine supply over the next few weeks.

The state has administered 2.5 million doses of the vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the partnership between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. The governor said it was a significant milestone for the state that comes as Covid-19 infection rates continue to fall following a post-holiday surge.

“That is a big deal. This vaccine is the weapon that will win the war," Mr. Cuomo said in a call with reporters. “We know the vaccine is successful, and it’s now a question of production and supply. So there is reason to be optimistic and hopeful. The numbers are coming down, the vaccines are going up."

The state’s positivity rate for Covid-19 continues to fall, the latest indication that New York is recovering from a jump in cases in the state following the Thanksgiving and winter holiday seasons, Mr. Cuomo said. The seven-day average dropped to 4.38%, the lowest it has been since the beginning of December, he said.

The number of people hospitalized because of Covid-19 also is declining, Mr. Cuomo said. There are 7,875 people hospitalized, down from more than 9,000 in mid-January. There were 138 Covid-19 deaths in the state on Monday, he said.

While New York continues to make progress vaccinating residents, Mr. Cuomo noted that demand for the vaccine continues to exceed the supply. There are currently about 10 million state residents eligible for the vaccine while the state receives about 300,000 weekly doses, he said.

In the coming weeks, the federal government will increase the state’s allocation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by 5%, Mr. Cuomo said. Both versions of the vaccine require two shots. The federal government also will begin allocating vaccine doses to health clinics on top of what it sets aside for the state, he said.

Mr. Cuomo said there will be no significant increase in vaccine supplies until the federal government approves the new one developed by Johnson & Johnson, which requires only one shot, and the company begins widespread distribution.

The Biden administration opposes reallocating second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be used as first doses, Mr. Cuomo said. But in cases in which a person doesn’t show up for a second shot, the state will be allowed to use that dose as a first shot, under certain circumstances, he said.

New York will also begin reallocating doses of the vaccine that were set aside for a federally run program where pharmacies are vaccinating staff and residents at long-term care facilities. That reallocation could be around tens of thousands of doses, the governor said.

“That program has been slower than anticipated and we believe it was overallocated," Mr. Cuomo said. “So we will be reallocating doses from that program into the general state allocation."

