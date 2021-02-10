About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine3 min read . 01:52 PM IST
New York state is expected to get a 5% increase in vaccine doses over the next few weeks
About one out of 10 New York state residents have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but state officials said they expect only small increases in vaccine supply over the next few weeks.
The state has administered 2.5 million doses of the vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the partnership between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. The governor said it was a significant milestone for the state that comes as Covid-19 infection rates continue to fall following a post-holiday surge.
