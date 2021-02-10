Subscribe
Home >News >World >About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. California's governor is pledging Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, a more seamless coronavirus vaccination system that should make it easier for the state's 40 million residents to know when it's their turn to get vaccinated and where to sign up for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine

3 min read . 01:52 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

New York state is expected to get a 5% increase in vaccine doses over the next few weeks

About one out of 10 New York state residents have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but state officials said they expect only small increases in vaccine supply over the next few weeks.

The state has administered 2.5 million doses of the vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the partnership between Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. The governor said it was a significant milestone for the state that comes as Covid-19 infection rates continue to fall following a post-holiday surge.

