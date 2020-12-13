Subscribe
Home >News >World >About 400 students missing after gunmen attack a secondary school in Nigeria
A school bag is pictured inside a classroom at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district of Nigeria, after it was attacked by gunmen

About 400 students missing after gunmen attack a secondary school in Nigeria

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST AP

About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students

LAGOS, NIGERIA : Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country's northwestern Katsina state, police have confirmed.

The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles," Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety," Isah said.

About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.

People walk at the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district, after it was attacked by armed gunmen, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria
“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students," said Isah.

“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students," he said.

A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, told The Associated Press that the attackers took some of the students away.

It is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.

The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.

