Warner is also Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, the largest and only country-specific caucus in the Senate.’ "One other thing our Indian friends have said is, you say these things (about strong ties with India), but you don't even have an ambassador. Now that (confirmation) has been caught up in domestic politics, but I think we all came away committed that Mr. Garcetti, who's been nominated by the president, needs to have a vote," he told PTI.