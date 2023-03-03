Eric Garcetti, 52, a former Mayor of Los Angeles, was nominated by Joe Biden for US Ambassador to India in July 2021 and was also re-nominated in January 2023.
A top Democratic Senator has said that the absence of a US Ambassador to India for more than two years now is an embarrassment.
Eric Garcetti, 52, a former Mayor of Los Angeles, was nominated by Biden for US Ambassador to India in July 2021. His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get him through. Recently in January 2023, Biden had re-nominated Eric Garcetti as an ambassador to India.
While speaking to PTI about the issue, Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said, "It is an embarrassment that we say this is one of the most valuable relationships in the world, and yet we've not appointed an ambassador."
Warner further added that, “I think that the message was relayed. I think our acting Charles affair is doing a good job."
Warner is also Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, the largest and only country-specific caucus in the Senate.’ "One other thing our Indian friends have said is, you say these things (about strong ties with India), but you don't even have an ambassador. Now that (confirmation) has been caught up in domestic politics, but I think we all came away committed that Mr. Garcetti, who's been nominated by the president, needs to have a vote," he told PTI.
“If he gets in, great. If he doesn't get in, we need to have an equally qualified, competent person right behind. We cannot continue this relationship without a Senate confirmed ambassador here. It is disrespectful if we don't do that," Warner said in response to a question," he told PTI.
Earlier, in December, White House had also said that Garcetti is well-qualified to serve as the US Ambassador to India. The statement from the White House had come days after influential senator Chuck Grassley opposed Garcetti’s nomination as he faced an allegation of sexual harassment by one of his staff members. India currently chairs G20, resulting in scores of diplomatic activities between the two countries, and the Biden administration wants to have its envoy in New Delhi at the earliest.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told reporters at that a diplomat in India is a priority. “As you know, this is a priority and continues to be a priority for us. Mayor Garcetti is well-qualified to serve in this vital role," she had said.
According to CNN, for more than a year, Garcetti's nomination to be US ambassador to India announced in July 2021 was still in limbo. His nomination was been held up for months because of concerns among senators on both sides about allegations that he ignored alleged sexual harassment and bullying by one of his former senior political aides. Garcetti has repeatedly denied that he ignored those allegations
Recently, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez scheduled a vote on his nomination on February 28. However, Republican Senator Marco Rubio placed a hold on his nomination. The vote by the committee has now been postponed till March 8.
"One of these nominees has ignored credible sexual assault accusations in his prior office. I will not turn a blind eye to these absurd nominations, which will hasten America’s decline," said Rubio, who is the vice chair of Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
