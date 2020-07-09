Abu Dhabi aims to attract skilled expats by making life cheaper

Authorities have their work cut out. This year’s two crises have forced many foreigners to reconsider their lives in the UAE, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital. The impact is starkest in Dubai, whose economic model is built on the presence of overseas residents who comprise about 90% of the population. Oxford Economics estimates the UAE as a whole will be hit and could lose 900,000 jobs and see 10% of its expats uproot.