Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity," Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses.

Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3jobXGx6Wx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 29, 2021

Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity," Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.