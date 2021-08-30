OPEN APP
Abu Dhabi makes booster shot mandatory for Chinese covid vaccine

Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine. 

“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity," Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses. 

 

