Abu Dhabi makes booster shot mandatory for Chinese covid vaccine1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2021, 09:35 AM IST
Sinopharm won the World Health Organization’s backing for its vaccine earlier this year
Abu Dhabi has made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.
“Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity," Abu Dhabi’s media office said in a tweet. Other vaccines don’t currently require booster doses.
