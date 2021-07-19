Abu Dhabi will observe overnight lockdown from July 19 as part of a sterilisation programme for fighting Covid-19. The emirate, which is also the caiptal of United Arab Emirates, will restrict public movement even as the rest of the country remains open for tourism. Notably, the clampdown will begin on the same day as Eid al-Adha or Bakrid.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, as part of the 'National Sterilisation Programme', has decided to enforce a nightly lockdown from 12 AM to 5 AM. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, used the same term during lockdowns in 2020 amid the start of the pandemic.

During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services, informed Abu Dhabi government media office.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has launched the National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from Monday 19 July as part of efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/xZ5Ui8JKCi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021

People have been asked to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine. Those who need to go out during the lockdown hours need to apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi emirate with the police authorities.

The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.



To apply for a movement permit in Abu Dhabi emirate, visit https://t.co/G55r61fjqC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 15, 2021

Abu Dhabi has remained firm on its restrictions to curb the novel coronavirus, even as the remaining six sheikhdoms opened for tourists. The emirate still needs negative PCR test results for people to enter its territory.

In contrast, Dubai, and other emirates, have been opened to revive tourism after a Covid-induced jolt to the industry. The reopening has been in effect despite rising Covid-19 cases even after a mass vaccination programme

