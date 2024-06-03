'Abused, starved…': Ukraine officer returns home after 2 years in Russian captivity, refuses Russia's ‘sweet promises’
Mariana Checheliuk, a 24-year-old Ukrainian police officer, was released after being held captive by Russian forces for two years.
A 24-year-old Ukrainian police officer named Mariana Checheliuk, abducted by the Russian forces and held in captivity for two years, has now returned home. This comes as the Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war on Friday, each sending back 75 POWs in the first such swap in the past three months.