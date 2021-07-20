The RL COOLING jacket will be worn by USA flag bearers in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The battery-powered device, located on the back of the neck, creates a cooling sensation that lasts, even in the most oppressive heat.

David Lauren, Ralph Lauren's son, vice chairman of the company's board, and chief branding and innovation officer said, "The jacket is infused with a modern technology that's totally groundbreaking and an innovation that's going to change the way we think about sustainability and think about our personal comfort".

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit, while embracing modernity and innovation—and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology - @DavidLaurenhttps://t.co/OxXILN3IIW pic.twitter.com/gjuYqHnQDD — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) July 14, 2021





The technology disperses heat from the wearer's skin through a fan device at the back of the neck, with a lightweight personal battery controller stashed inside. The technology is akin to how large computers are kept cool.

The cooling technology works off of "scientific technology and scientific theories that have been in existence for years," Lauren said via Zoom. "Putting it together and fusing it into a garment that was pretty cutting edge and that we're very proud of what we've created."

The parade uniforms were made in the United States. Ralph Lauren has been outfitting Team USA since 2008.

The rest of Team USA will walk in tailored navy blazers made of U.S.-grown wool, a red Olympic patch on one breast and the company's Polo emblem on the other.

They'll wear a horizontal blue-and-white stripe T-shirt dyed in a process that uses less water, chemicals and energy, slim blue denim pants and a flag-print scarf.

The athletes' stripe belts are made of recycled plastic water bottles. A patch on the back of the pants is a nod to leather alternatives, this one made of plant-based materials and agriculture byproducts free of synthetic plastics.

