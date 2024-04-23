Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has made significant changes in the rules and campaign protocols for the 97th edition of Oscar Awards set to take place in 2025. The Oscar Awards 2025 are slated for March 2 next year.

The new set of changes and updates have been introduced to boost traditional movie theatres. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Academy has made some changes in the eligibility criteria for films. There are some changes in shortlisting categories, special awards, and names of some awards as well. Take a look at the changes in rules and guidelines by Academy Awards for Oscars 2025.

What has changed in Oscars 2024

-The Academy has changed the screening criteria for at least one week in select metropolitan areas including Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, and a new addition, Dallas-Fort Worth. Additionally, films must meet expanded theatrical standards in multiple US markets and international territories.

-The Academy has converged the animated feature and international feature categories, which will enable animated feature films submitted by foreign countries to be considered for both categories. However, it is mandatory for the films to match the set eligibility criteria. The change in rules is likely to benefit composers.

-There has been an increase in the number of shortlisted titles in the best original score category from 15 to 20 titles. Under the revised guidelines, up to three composers can now receive individual statuettes for their contributions to a score, reported ANI referring to The Hollywood Reporter.

-In the next set of revised rules, the Academy has made it mandatory for movie writers to provide final shooting script for their Oscar nomination. However, this move may impact films with extensive improvisation.

-There has been improvisation in special awards presented during the Governors Awards ceremony. According to ANI, the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award will no longer be in the form of a bust but an Oscar statuette.

-The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will now be presented to honour humanitarian efforts promoting human welfare and addressing inequities.

