Accelerating to Zero Coalition launches at COP27 to speed up transition to zero-emission vehicles

New Delhi: Accelerating to Zero (A2Z) Coalition was launched on Thursday at COP27 as the next step to secure more ambitious commitments to zero-emission vehicles transition aligned with the Paris Agreement.
New Delhi: Accelerating to Zero (A2Z) Coalition was launched on Thursday at COP27 as the next step to secure more ambitious commitments to zero-emission vehicles transition aligned with the Paris Agreement.
“The A2Z Coalition connects the world’s leading organizations on zero-emission transportation, creating a platform to support in understanding, developing, and implementing ambitious zero-emission transportation policies and plans, and showcase leadership," said A2Z in a press release.
“The A2Z Coalition connects the world’s leading organizations on zero-emission transportation, creating a platform to support in understanding, developing, and implementing ambitious zero-emission transportation policies and plans, and showcase leadership," said A2Z in a press release.
Transportation accounts for approximately 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A shift in this space is crucial to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement.
Transportation accounts for approximately 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A shift in this space is crucial to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement.
Over 200 organizations from governments, industry and civil society have come together with support from A2Z Coalition to accelerate the transition to zero emission transport.
Over 200 organizations from governments, industry and civil society have come together with support from A2Z Coalition to accelerate the transition to zero emission transport.
The coalition is a partnership of the UK government’s COP26 Presidency, The Climate Change High-Level Champions, the International Council on Clean Transportation, Climate Group, and the Drive Electric Campaign - all working towards sales of new cars and vans being zero emission no later than 2035 in leading markets and 2040 globally.
The coalition is a partnership of the UK government’s COP26 Presidency, The Climate Change High-Level Champions, the International Council on Clean Transportation, Climate Group, and the Drive Electric Campaign - all working towards sales of new cars and vans being zero emission no later than 2035 in leading markets and 2040 globally.
“A2Z Coalition’s partners also work on the acceleration of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles. It builds off the momentous foundation of the ‘Zero Emission Vehicles Declaration’ (ZEV Declaration) generated at COP26 and hosted by the UK COP Presidency in collaboration with the High-Level UN Climate Champions and the Climate Group. It brings together over 200 signatories from national and sub-national governments, vehicle manufacturers, NGOs, businesses, fleet owners, and others all committed to all new car and van sales being zero emission by 2035 in leading markets, and by 2040 globally," A2Z added.
“A2Z Coalition’s partners also work on the acceleration of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles. It builds off the momentous foundation of the ‘Zero Emission Vehicles Declaration’ (ZEV Declaration) generated at COP26 and hosted by the UK COP Presidency in collaboration with the High-Level UN Climate Champions and the Climate Group. It brings together over 200 signatories from national and sub-national governments, vehicle manufacturers, NGOs, businesses, fleet owners, and others all committed to all new car and van sales being zero emission by 2035 in leading markets, and by 2040 globally," A2Z added.
Since COP26 there has been a global growth of 95% across the electric vehicles market, yet climate experts say it is important to spped up the transition and the share of sales of electric vehicles will need to accelerate five times faster for passenger vehicles, 10 times faster for electric buses, and even more rapidly for freight.
Since COP26 there has been a global growth of 95% across the electric vehicles market, yet climate experts say it is important to spped up the transition and the share of sales of electric vehicles will need to accelerate five times faster for passenger vehicles, 10 times faster for electric buses, and even more rapidly for freight.
“Accelerating the transition to a sustainable and clean transport sector should be a top priority for governments and businesses. We’re glad to launch the A2Z Coalition as a platform that builds on the positive momentum achieved by the ZEV Declaration to increase commitments and support the declaration signatories. We call on more non-state actors to come forward next year and make and implement ambitious commitments to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reap the benefits of cleaner air, jobs, economic growth, and keeping our Paris Agreement goals within reach," said Nigel Topping, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the UK, COP26.
“Accelerating the transition to a sustainable and clean transport sector should be a top priority for governments and businesses. We’re glad to launch the A2Z Coalition as a platform that builds on the positive momentum achieved by the ZEV Declaration to increase commitments and support the declaration signatories. We call on more non-state actors to come forward next year and make and implement ambitious commitments to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reap the benefits of cleaner air, jobs, economic growth, and keeping our Paris Agreement goals within reach," said Nigel Topping, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the UK, COP26.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.