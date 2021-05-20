Accepting vaccinated passengers should be global best practice: IATA

IATA said in cases where vaccination is not possible, access to quarantine-free travel should be provided through Covid-19 testing strategies based on widely available, free-of-charge tests.
Germany is among the latest countries to make quarantine alleviations for vaccinated travellers. Vaccinated travellers are no longer subject to quarantine measures (except from certain high-risk countries).
Germany has also removed quarantine requirements for travellers with a negative Covid-19 test result (except from certain high-risk countries).
In the United States, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has noted that "with a 90 per cent effective vaccine, pre-travel testing, post-travel testing, and seven-day self-quarantine provide minimal additional benefit."
IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said a safe opening of borders to international travel is the goal. Scientific evidence and data should be the basis for the decision-making needed to achieve that.
"There is increasing scientific evidence that vaccination is not only protecting people but also dramatically reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission. This is bringing us closer to a world where vaccination and testing enables the freedom to travel without quarantine," he said.
"Germany and at least 20 other countries have already taken an important step forward in re-opening their borders to vaccinated travelers. These are the best practice examples for others to quickly follow," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
