Accident caught on camera: 8 killed, 45 injured as train rams into double-decker bus in Mexico

A train collided with a double-decker bus on Monday, September 8, in the town of Atlacomulco, northwest of Mexico City, leaving at least eight people dead and 45 injured, according to authorities, AP reported.

The state of Mexico’s civil defense agency took to X and said that emergency crews were still working at the crash site, located in an industrial zone with numerous warehouses and factories.

Officials have not yet explained how the crash happened, but a video circulating on social media appears to show the bus creeping through heavy traffic as it slowly crossed the train tracks. Suddenly, a speeding train enters the frame and strikes the bus in the middle, pushing it along the tracks and eventually out of sight.

(Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

No crossing gates or warning signals were visible in the footage. Moments before the collision, other vehicles can be seen passing over the tracks as traffic moved forward.

A separate aftermath video shows the bus, heavily damaged and resting beside the tracks, with its roof torn off. People were seen on the upper deck as the train gradually came to a stop.

Previous similar incidents A structural failure caused an elevated section of Line 12 in the Mexico City Metro (between Tezonco and Olivos stations) to collapse as a train passed over it in May, 2021. The collapse killed 26 people and injured 98. Investigations cited poor welding, design deficiencies, especially a lack of functional studs and long-standing structural flaws as causes.

A notoriously dangerous freight train carrying migrants derailed on August 25, 2013, in Huimanguillo, Tabasco. The accident reportedly led to 12 deaths and at least 22 injuries, caused by track shift due to heavy rains.