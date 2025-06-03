Accident of suicide? Teenager falls from 50 metres while parasailing; last moments captured on camera

A 19-year-old student died while parasailing in Budva after unclipping her safety belt mid-air and falling into the sea. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Jun 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Accident of suicide? Teenager falls from 50 metres while parasailing; last moments captured on camera
Accident of suicide? Teenager falls from 50 metres while parasailing; last moments captured on camera

A 19-year-old student tragically died while parasailing in Budva, Montenegro. Tijana Radonjic from Serbia reportedly unclipped her safety belt mid-air, fell from 50 metres (as high as Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai) and landed in the Adriatic Sea on May 28.

A video of the incident shows her unbuckling herself, removing the jacket, and falling upside down into the sea.

Though rescue teams rushed in, she could not be saved. Her family denies she caused the fall. They have demanded a proper investigation into safety procedures.

Also Read | Watch: Paraglider gets sucked into clouds as high as Mount Everest

Witnesses said she was shouting “Put me down!” and “Help me!” just before falling. Shocking video footage shows her struggling in the harness before slipping through.

Reports suggest she was filming a promotional video for a tourist agency. According to MiailOnline, she exchanged a free ride for publicity.

Tijana was meant to appear cheerful in a bikini, soaring above the coastline to attract summer visitors.

Also Read | Road rage caught on camera: speeding Thar rams man, flings him into drain

Social media users are, however, not convinced that it was an accident. After watching the video of the incident, many of them blame Tijana.

One user wrote, “What is the family trying to dispute when the video clearly shows her unbuckling her harness?”

“No matter how tragic it is, it’s your fault if you undo your safety equipment and die as a result,” wrote another.

“It's sad but I have no clue why her family is disputing the fact it was her that unbuckled it,” reacted one social media user.

Also Read | Pakistan PM's old video ‘deep-scanning’ actor Mawra Hocane goes viral | Watch

Another wrote, “That’s a suicide, not an accident.”

“Sorry, but she’s responsible, not the company,” came from another.

While some reports say suicide hasn’t been ruled out, the police are still investigating the case. Her parents and loved ones do not believe she would harm herself.

Her parents shared an emotional farewell. They have called her their “bravest” and said she will always remain in their hearts.

‘Uncontrollable fear’

The tour company’s owner said Tijana was cheerful and not scared before take-off. She waved happily at her friends. The operator believes she may have unbuckled the harness out of sudden panic, not realising what she was doing.

“I guess she didn't do it consciously, but in a moment of uncontrollable fear. I am sorry for the death of the young girl. I hope to meet her parents to express my condolences in person,” MailOnline quoted him as saying.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldAccident of suicide? Teenager falls from 50 metres while parasailing; last moments captured on camera
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.