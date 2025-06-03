Accident of suicide? Teenager falls from 50 metres while parasailing; last moments captured on camera

A 19-year-old student tragically died while parasailing in Budva, Montenegro. Tijana Radonjic from Serbia reportedly unclipped her safety belt mid-air, fell from 50 metres (as high as Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai) and landed in the Adriatic Sea on May 28.

A video of the incident shows her unbuckling herself, removing the jacket, and falling upside down into the sea.

Though rescue teams rushed in, she could not be saved. Her family denies she caused the fall. They have demanded a proper investigation into safety procedures.

Witnesses said she was shouting “Put me down!” and “Help me!” just before falling. Shocking video footage shows her struggling in the harness before slipping through.

Reports suggest she was filming a promotional video for a tourist agency. According to MiailOnline, she exchanged a free ride for publicity.

Tijana was meant to appear cheerful in a bikini, soaring above the coastline to attract summer visitors.

Social media users are, however, not convinced that it was an accident. After watching the video of the incident, many of them blame Tijana.

One user wrote, “What is the family trying to dispute when the video clearly shows her unbuckling her harness?”

“No matter how tragic it is, it’s your fault if you undo your safety equipment and die as a result,” wrote another.

“It's sad but I have no clue why her family is disputing the fact it was her that unbuckled it,” reacted one social media user.

Another wrote, “That’s a suicide, not an accident.”

“Sorry, but she’s responsible, not the company,” came from another.

While some reports say suicide hasn’t been ruled out, the police are still investigating the case. Her parents and loved ones do not believe she would harm herself.

Her parents shared an emotional farewell. They have called her their “bravest” and said she will always remain in their hearts.

‘Uncontrollable fear’ The tour company’s owner said Tijana was cheerful and not scared before take-off. She waved happily at her friends. The operator believes she may have unbuckled the harness out of sudden panic, not realising what she was doing.