LaQuedra Edwards remembers putting $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine at a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana (Los Angeles County) back in November of 2021. While she was about to start selecting which games she wanted, she said “some rude person" bumped into her. What happened next is almost too incredible to believe!

The physical impact of the stranger bumping into her caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine. Down dropped a $30 200X Scratchers ticket that she had no intention of buying. “He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards remembered.

She was irritated not only because of the person who bumped her, but also she’d spent 75 percent of her Lottery money on one ticket, instead of being able to buy her usual selection of cheaper-priced favorites. But that feeling didn’t last long!

Once she was in her car, she started scratching the $30 ticket – the one she was literally pushed into buying – and discovered she’d just won the game’s top prize of $10 million!

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," Edwards joked. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right," she said.

Can you imagine? Someone she had been so upset with indirectly helped her win the top prize! “I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’"

Edwards says she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization. The Vons store where Edwards “accidentally" won her fortune got a $50,000 bonus just for selling the winning ticket, the one Edwards had no intention of buying.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.