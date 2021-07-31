'Accidental tap': Elon Musk's reply has Twitter in splits1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2021, 08:34 PM IST
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has become the talk of the town now for 'accidentally' tapping on the follow button and letting us know it too
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has become the talk of the town now for 'accidentally' tapping on the follow button and letting us know it too
Elon Musk's tweets and Twitter replies hold the power to rally up or bring to dust the cost of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. But he has now taken it upon himself to also give you pleasant surprises in form of a "follow" and shatter the high in seconds.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has become the talk of the town now for "accidentally" tapping on the follow button and letting us know it too.
Musk was thanked on Saturday morning for following a fan on Twitter. "Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honoured," the person wrote.
Guess the witty businessman's reply?
He wrote: "Sorry, accidental tap."
Now, that must have hurt!
But the fan was nothing short of a sport. She replied: "Thanks for the accidental tap!"
This created a buzz in the internet land and the exchange also ended up eventually becoming a meme.
A Twitter user guessed that the "accidental tap" might have come from Musk's son X Æ A-Xii. “That must have been little X messing around," he wrote.
Musk was quick with his reply and said: “He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken."
Check out some of the replies here:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!