Elon Musk's tweets and Twitter replies hold the power to rally up or bring to dust the cost of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. But he has now taken it upon himself to also give you pleasant surprises in form of a "follow" and shatter the high in seconds.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has become the talk of the town now for "accidentally" tapping on the follow button and letting us know it too.

Musk was thanked on Saturday morning for following a fan on Twitter. "Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honoured," the person wrote.

Guess the witty businessman's reply?

He wrote: "Sorry, accidental tap."

Sorry, accidental tap! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Now, that must have hurt!

But the fan was nothing short of a sport. She replied: "Thanks for the accidental tap!"

Thanks for the accidental tap!😄😉 — Rebecca (@PolarStarRose) July 30, 2021

This created a buzz in the internet land and the exchange also ended up eventually becoming a meme.

Became a meme 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4H5EpT4pxW — Niharika Lahoti (@lahoti_niharika) July 31, 2021

A Twitter user guessed that the "accidental tap" might have come from Musk's son X Æ A-Xii. “That must have been little X messing around," he wrote.

Musk was quick with his reply and said: “He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken."

That must have been little X messing around — Adriano (@AdrianoinJapan) July 30, 2021

Check out some of the replies here:

I would sell that follow as an NFT! And also hang a screenshot above my bed! 😍 — FMTF ▪︎ Stocks & Finance (@moneytofreedom) July 30, 2021

How does one accidentally tap and follow? Takes a couple taps to make it to the follow tap. Hmmm 😂 — Jason Rambo (@Jason_Rambo) July 30, 2021

