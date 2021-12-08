Countries and governments across the world should reassess their their national responses to Covid-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more Omicron patients are hospitalised, he told a news briefing.

"The steps countries take today, and in the coming days and weeks will determine how Omicron unfolds. If countries wait until their hospitals start to fill up, it is too late. Don’t wait. Act now...." Tedros said.

"We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," he said. "... Any complacency now will cost lives."

The Omicron variant has now been reported in 57 countries, and the WHO expects that number to continue growing.

"Certain features of Omicron, including its global spread and large number of mutations, suggest it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic. Exactly what that impact will be is still difficult to know," WHO chief Tedros said

Tedros added that any complacency now will cost lives and that many of those who don’t die could be left battling long Covid, or post-Covid condition, a disease with debilitating, lingering symptoms that we are only beginning to understand.

"New data are emerging every day, but scientists need time to complete studies and interpret the results. We must be careful about drawing firm conclusions until we have a more complete picture. Every day, WHO is convening thousands of experts around the world to share and analyse data and drive research forward."

Tedros has also called on countries to accelerate their vaccine coverage in the most at-risk populations, in all countries and intensify efforts to drive transmission down, and keep it down, with a tailored mix of public health measures.

"Scale up surveillance, testing and sequencing, and share samples with the international community," Tedros further said.

