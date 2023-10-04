‘Active shooter situation’ reported near the campus of Morgan State University in the US.

An “active shooter situation" has been reported near the campus of Morgan State University in the US, as per CNN. Around 9,000 students enrolled in the historically Black university in Fall 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," Baltimore Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place," says the official website of the university. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved. Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area," Baltimore Police later posted on X.

“BPD and MSU officials are asking concerned family members to avoid the campus area. They may report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road. A BPD Officer will be available at that location."

A number of emergency response vehicles were seen around a student dormitory building, as per footage from CNN affiliate WJZ. The footage also shows the shattered glass of one of the now-taped-off building’s upper-floor windows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!