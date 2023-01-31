Activists ask bondholders to stop funding Adani’s coal empire2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:16 AM IST
SumOfUs, an activist group that runs digital campaigns intended to apply pressure to powerful corporations, sent a letter to executives at some of the largest bond buyers
An activist organization is asking bond investors to stop funding Adani Group unless the beleaguered Indian conglomerate “unequivocally halts its coal expansion" and adopts a plan to cut carbon emissions.
