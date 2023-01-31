Activists ask bondholders to stop funding Adani’s coal empire

SumOfUs, an activist group that runs digital campaigns intended to apply pressure to powerful corporations, sent a letter to executives at some of the largest bond buyers — including BlackRock Inc., Pacific Investment Management Co. and Invesco Ltd. — urging them not to participate in new bond deals from the group and to divest from Adani firms. Adani’s empire, largely built on coal mining, “has come at the cost of human rights violations and environmental destruction," they said.