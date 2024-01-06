Actor Christian Oliver, 2 daughters killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean: Check his last Instagram post
Actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash near Petit Nevis Island in the Caribbean. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Actor Christian Oliver, known for movies like Speed Racer, and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash on January 4. The crash occurred near Petit Nevis Island, a private island near Bequia in the eastern Caribbean. The plane was heading towards St. Lucia, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.