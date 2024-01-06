Actor Christian Oliver, known for movies like Speed Racer , and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash on January 4. The crash occurred near Petit Nevis Island, a private island near Bequia in the eastern Caribbean. The plane was heading towards St. Lucia, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Along with the 51-year-old actor, the crash also killed his daughters Madita Klepser (10) and Annik Klepser (12). According to authorities, pilot Robert Sachs was also killed in the crash. However, the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, according to police. The actor was also known by the name of Christian Klepser.

Fishermen and divers in the area rushed to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers are very much appreciated," AP quoted the police as saying.

Christian Oliver movies

Oliver was born in Germany and had dozens of crediting film and television roles. He featured in Speed Racer, a 2008 sports action comedy, and The Good German, a 2006 World War II film by Steven Soderbergh that also starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

Oliver was a part of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He was a voice actor in the fifth and final instalment of the Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford.

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller. He also featured in the Cobra 11 television series.

Christian Oliver's last Instagram post

Christian Oliver shared a photo of a beach on New Year and wished everyone “the best for 2024". “Let love rule," he wrote. “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come ! (sic)"

(With AP inputs)

