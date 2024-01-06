 Actor Christian Oliver, 2 daughters killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean: Check his last Instagram post | Mint
Actor Christian Oliver, 2 daughters killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean: Check his last Instagram post

 Livemint ( with inputs from AP )

Actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash near Petit Nevis Island in the Caribbean. The cause of the crash is unknown.

(FILES) Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Hunters' at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) (Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)Premium
(FILES) Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Hunters' at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) (Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Actor Christian Oliver, known for movies like Speed Racer, and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash on January 4. The crash occurred near Petit Nevis Island, a private island near Bequia in the eastern Caribbean. The plane was heading towards St. Lucia, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Along with the 51-year-old actor, the crash also killed his daughters Madita Klepser (10) and Annik Klepser (12). According to authorities, pilot Robert Sachs was also killed in the crash. However, the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, according to police. The actor was also known by the name of Christian Klepser.

Also Read: Oscar-nominated actor and 'The Full Monty', ‘Batman Begins’ star, Tom Wilkinson, passes away at 75

Fishermen and divers in the area rushed to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers are very much appreciated," AP quoted the police as saying.

Also Read: Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, dies at 61

Christian Oliver movies

Oliver was born in Germany and had dozens of crediting film and television roles. He featured in Speed Racer, a 2008 sports action comedy, and The Good German, a 2006 World War II film by Steven Soderbergh that also starred George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

Oliver was a part of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He was a voice actor in the fifth and final instalment of the Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford.

Also Read: Veteran Bollywood actor Naaem Sayyed, known as Junior Mehmood, dies of stomach cancer at 68

He appeared throughout season two of the 1990s series Saved by the Bell: The New Class, playing a Swiss transfer student named Brian Keller. He also featured in the Cobra 11 television series.

Christian Oliver's last Instagram post

Christian Oliver shared a photo of a beach on New Year and wished everyone “the best for 2024". “Let love rule," he wrote. “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come ! (sic)"

(With AP inputs)

Published: 06 Jan 2024, 07:06 AM IST
