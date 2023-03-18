Actor Lance Reddick, police chief on 'The Wire,' dead at age 601 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Actor Lance Reddick, who played police chief on the popular American TV series 'The Wire' died aged 60 on Friday owing to natural causes
Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his commanding presence as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television drama "The Wire" and for his supporting work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said.
