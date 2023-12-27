BREAKING NEWS
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ found dead, suicide suspected
Actor Lee Sun-kyun, under investigation for drug use, found dead in suspected suicide.
Actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, Yonhap news agency has reported. As per the report, the police said that the actor was discovered inside a vehicle at a park in central Seoul.
This occurred when the 48-year-old was being looked into by the police for possible marijuana and other psychotropic substance use.
(With agency inputs)
