A day after an actress broke down on social media saying only one person showed up to see her play at the Edinburgh Festival, she performed to an almost sold-out crowd the following day, all thanks to the celebrities rushing to console her on Twitter, reported CNN.
Georgie Grier, who performed her play “Sunsets" at The Gilded Balloon in the Scottish capital on Thursday, took to Twitter and wrote, “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, ‘Sunsets’ at #edfringe. It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?"
The tweet was viewed by over 6 million people and it prompted an outpouring of solidarity from celebrities.
Irish comedian and TV host Dara Ó Briain on Twitter wrote, “We’ve ALL done it."
“Soon, you’ll dine out on this anecdote. More than once I had to buy my audience a drink, as a thank you for being the only ones there. Best thing though, it’s all stage time, and the show will get better every single time, ready for the big crowds later," he added.
Comedian Sarah Millican tweeted: “Totally fine. And normal. Dara is right. Well done on having the bottle to do it. Feel proud. X"
Comedian and actor Jason Manford sent Grier a video too, saying: “It is absolutely normal for one person to rock up to your show especially at the beginning of Edinburgh and also for you to be a bit upset or annoyed about it."
Following the support, Grier performed ahead of a near packed audience.
