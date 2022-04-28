This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some of the common symptoms of the disease include - abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting are followed by jaundice, marked by the skin or the whites of the eyes turning yellow
An outbreak of acute hepatitis in children has been reported in several countries. The disease has killed one and more than a dozen children needed liver transplants. World Health Organization (WHO) has notified that the exact cause of the disease is yet to be determined but, experts are studying an adenovirus from a family of viruses that cause a range of illnesses, including the common cold.
Cases have been reported in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Spain, Israel, the USA, Denmark, Ireland, The Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania, and Belgium.
When was it first predicted?
The first few cases were reported from Alabama hospital in the US in October 2021 when five children were admitted with liver damage. The cause was completely unknown. Earlier this month, WHO was notified about 10 cases in previously healthy children in Scotland. Three days later, 74 cases had been identified in the U.K. So far, 169 cases have been detected.
WHO in a recent statement said, it’s “very likely that more cases will be detected before the cause can be confirmed and more specific control and prevention measures can be implemented."
What are the common symptoms?
Some of the common symptoms for the disease include - abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting are followed by jaundice, marked by the skin or the whites of the eyes turning yellow. Other symptoms of hepatitis include fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light-colored stools and joint pain.
Lab tests have shown signs of severe liver inflammation, with markedly high liver enzyme readings.
What’s causing the disease?
The cause is still unknown. Currently, experts are investigating potential triggers, including adenovirus infection. As many as 74 children were infected with adenovirus. Some even had Covid.
It is possible that the severe hepatitis is an existing, though rare, result of an adenovirus infection that is being detected more often now thanks to enhanced testing, the WHO said in a statement.
The infections have been on the rise recently after falling to low levels during the Covid pandemic, potentially making young children more susceptible. The possible emergence of a novel adenovirus must also be investigated, the WHO also said.
Common pathogens that cause acute viral hepatitis, including hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E, haven’t been found in any of the cases, according to the WHO. No other risk factors have been identified, including links to international travel.
What’s an adenovirus?
As per US CDC, adenoviruses are common viruses that cause a range of illness, including cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia and diarrhea. There are more than 50 types of adenoviruses that can cause infections in humans, according to the WHO. While they most commonly cause respiratory symptoms, they can also lead to gastroenteritis, conjunctivitis and bladder infections.
