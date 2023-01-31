Adani debts enter spotlight as dollar bond coupon deadlines loom3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:59 AM IST
The conglomerate, backed by Asia’s richest person, has at least $289 million worth of dollar note coupon payments due in 2023
Scrutiny of the debts of Adani Group companies has intensified following a report by short seller Hindenburg Research, fixing investor attention in the months ahead on a string of bond interest deadlines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×